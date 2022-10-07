Japanese Ambassador to Ireland celebrates 25 years of Takeda Pharma in Bray

Takeda Pharmaceuticals celebrated 25 years in Ireland recently at its Bray HQ at Bray Business Park.

A gathering of approximately 1,000 people, comprising dignitaries, company leaders, development agencies, industry partners, employees and family members, community groups, local schools and others enjoyed a day of festivities at the Japanese firm’s Bray campus.

Takeda Ireland Bray Site Head, James Dinniss said: “As an active participant in our local communities, we are keen to open our doors – figuratively and literally – to the next generation of engineers, scientists, lab technicians and others, to demystify the work we do.

“It is hoped that this initiative will help to inspire the young people who will pave the way forward for the business in Ireland over the next 25 years and beyond.”

Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Council, Cllr Erika Doyle said: “Takeda is a prime example of a business whose presence has helped enrich the locality and develop that talent.

“I want to formally acknowledge and congratulate Takeda Pharmaceuticals on its big day and on its first 25 years in Ireland!

“Hopefully the first of many quarter centuries here. Bray is proud to be your longest-standing European home, and we look forward to continued accomplishments and shared experiences into the future.”

Guest of honour at the event, Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, Mitsuru Kitano said: “Takeda Ireland is one of Japan’s largest and longest-running investments in Ireland with its twenty-five-year history. Its achievement is substantial, to maintain and expand the foreign direct investments over such a long time.

“It is attributed to Takeda’s ability to adapt to the changing internal and external environment, to capitalise on the sustained strength of Japan and Ireland in the pharmaceutical sector, and, most importantly, to the strong commitment of all those involved.”

Takeda Ireland presently employs over 900 people, at its four sites in Ireland that produce innovative medicines to patients in more than 60 international markets.

Since first establishing this manufacturing facility in 1997, the company has developed three other locations in Ireland; Baggot Street, Citywest and Grange Castle.

Commenting on the 25 year milestone, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, said: “Congratulations to Takeda Ireland on 25 years of success in Ireland.

“The company has been a much-valued presence within the Irish health and pharmaceutical landscape.

“Since then, Takeda Ireland has gone from strength to strength, creating a valued bond with the local community here in Bray, Co. Wicklow and right across the east of the country through their Dublin facilities. I wish them continued success in the future.”

In the last 25 years, the company has gone from strength to strength.

Notably, the Takeda facility in Bray has seen significant growth in its production portfolio, with the addition of a new oncology production suite inaugurated in 2020.

Takeda plans on continuing this growth while meeting ambitious environmental goals that build on the site’s existing use of 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Takeda has set an inspiring carbon-neutrality goal.

It aims to become carbon net-zero across its value chain by 2040 and lead the way in its industry.

Takeda’s holistic environmental program includes natural resource conservation initiatives and sustainable waste management.

Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI).

It also makes targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines.

CEO IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: “I want to congratulate Takeda on this really important milestone of 25 years in Ireland.

“Takeda has played an important role in the development of Ireland’s life science ecosystem by employing over 900 people across 4 sites in the provision of innovative medicines for the treatment of disease.

“I wish the entire team continued success”