January challenge to raise funds for Arklow Tidy Towns

Are you ready to accept the 2022 challenge laid out by St Benedict Inbhear Mór AC? The Arklow athletics club is raising funds for Arklow Tidy Towns and has a challenge for members of the community.

The goal is to exercise on any 20 days during January for 22 minutes and make an optional €20 donation to Arklow Tidy Towns. The exercise can be walking, running, jogging, swimming, cycling, yoga, an exercise class or whatever a person chooses. The donation can be made on GoFundMe.

It’s the third year that the athletics club has had a January challenge in aid of local charities and causes. Donna Nolan is the PRO of the club and says it’s all about getting members of the community out and active at the start of the year.

“We started it in January, 2020. We are aware that some challenges can be tough for people, we wanted something easy and something inclusive for the community.

“We took inspiration from the year. That year the challenge was to exercise for 20 minutes on any 20 days in January. Last year it was 21 minutes of exercise on any 20 days in January and this year it’s 22 minutes of exercise. We're giving people an easy in to get active, they don’t have to exercise for a long time or a set distance.

“This challenge is all about encouraging or motivating people to exercise and be active.”

The AC committee took a vote to choose Arklow Tidy Towns this year having supported the Samaritans in 2020 and Arklow Cancer Support in 2021. Roughly 60 people have taken part in the challenge each year and approximately €1,200 was raised for both charities.

Teresa Earls is member of Arklow Tidy Towns and is delighted to receive the funding from the athletics club.

“I'm absolutely thrilled, it couldn’t have come at a better time. Our funds are very low at this time of year. It’s a great boost for us.

"They surprised us when they told us they’d raise money for us. The fact they appreciate our work shows us we're making a difference.

“The funds will go towards replacing some of our older tools, the basics, and we have lots of projects in mind. Whatever can be donated will help us immensely.”

Teresa completed the challenge in 2020 and got great satisfaction from doing it and seeing others post their progress in groups.

Donna says that the challenge can be completed at a person’s own pace and it's entirely up to them if they finish it or not. The donation on the GoFundMe page is also an honour system.

"As I said, it's all about encouraging people to get active. We’re a local group and we want to support local groups in the town. Arklow Tidy Towns put a huge amount of effort into the town and don't always get the recognition they deserve.”

Details of the challenge can be found on St Benedict Inbhear Mór AC's website, social media pages, or by searching for Arklow Tidy Towns on GoFundMe.