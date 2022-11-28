Jack and Jill’s charity boutiques in Wicklow make Christmas appeal

Christmas shoppers in Wicklow can do their bit to support 16 local children in need, by picking up some gifts from their local Jack and Jill Charity Boutique this festive season.

Staff and volunteers at the charity’s two stores, on Main Street, Arklow and 17 The Mall, Wicklow, have been busy stocking their shelves with gorgeous gifts and stocking fillers. There are an array of new and pre loved sustainable gift options on offer, with seasonal outfits that are sure to make you stand out this festive season.

All funds raised through sales will stay in the locality and will go to support the 16 children with highly complex medical needs who are currently supported by Jack and Jill’s nursing team in Wicklow.

Jack and Jill hope to raise €1 million through its Home for Christmas Appeal, which aims to provide in-home nursing care and respite support for children with severe to profound neurodevelopmental delay, up to the age of 6.

Last year the charity recorded a 16 per cent rise in the hours of nursing care it provided to families, and Jack and Jill are predicting a further uplift again this year. Members of the public are encouraged to support the appeal by purchasing from their local charity boutique, or by shopping or donating online.

Store manager in their Arklow Boutique, Theresa McCoy, said customers can expect plenty of choice in store, with everything from unique vintage fashions to cookery books, designer candles and Christmas cards.

“At Jack and Jill we are all about quality, value and choice,” Theresa said. “From bargain dresses and matching handbags to get you dressed for the occasion, to gorgeous gifts for all ages, we really do have something for everyone!

“We have copies of the new Odlum’s ‘Big Book of Baking’, which is full of delicious recipes for the keen baker. There is also the popular ‘Find a Diamond’ candles, designed for Jack and Jill by Paul and William Costelloe, which include Betty and Biddy jewellery hidden inside! We also have sacks of LEGO for €10 – great stocking fillers that will keep little ones entertained for hours.

“For the person who has everything, we have ‘Gift of Time’ cards. Each donation of €18 funds one hour of home nursing care, giving parents time to do the normal things like Christmas shopping, enjoying a walk with the other siblings, or simply having a nap to recharge – safe in the knowledge that their sick child is well cared for at home. What better gift to give a family this Christmas!”

“Our customers are often surprised to find that many of the items in store are leading brands donated by generous retailers on the high street, while many of our pre loved clothes have never been worn and still have their shop labels on!” Theresa added. “At a time when we are all thinking of how we can help save our planet, it’s good to know that making a purchase at Jack and Jill is the perfect sustainability choice.”

Jack and Jill was set up by parents Jonathan Irwin and Mary Ann O’Brien 25 years ago, to help parents keep their child well cared for in the comfort of their own home. It was established in memory of their son Jack Irwin, who passed away at home at the age of 22 months on December 13, 1996. This vital service has no means test, no waiting list, and no unnecessary paperwork and red tape.

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, public support this festive season is crucial to meet the growing demands on the charity.

“With more children under our care than ever before, public support is vital in helping us raise €1 million by Christmas to keep our service going – a service that is a lifeline to 16 families here in Wicklow,” Mrs Doyle said. “We have a big fundraising mountain to climb to keep us going to Christmas, and beyond, and each and every purchase and donation will translate into home nursing care hours and a real gift of time for local children and their families.”

Members of the public can support the appeal by purchasing from their local charity boutique, or by shopping or donating online at www.jackandjill.ie

You can also support Jack and Jill by donating items for sale in the charity boutiques. Clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, books, ornaments and LEGO are all gratefully accepted.

To volunteer at your local charity boutique, for more info call 0402 91250 or fill in the online volunteer form