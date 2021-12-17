Jack & Jill is providing support to eleven Wicklow children with medical conditions

Getting in the Christmas spirit, and hoping that Santa delivers lots of customers, is Theresa McCoy, manager of the Jack & Jill charity boutique in Arklow.

BELLS may be ringing, but it’s hoped that tills will most definitely be singing at Jack & Jill’s charity boutiques in Arklow and Wicklow town this Christmas.

Christmas sales a key component of Jack & Jill and its annual fundraising activity, with money raised locally going to support the eleven children with highly complex medical conditions cared for in Wicklow.

The shops, which are located on Main Street in Arklow and at 17, The Mall in Wicklow town, are open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Set up by parents for parents nearly 25 years ago, Jack & Jill provides in-home nursing care and respite for children up to the age of six with severe to profound neurodevelopmental delay, including children with brain injury, genetic diagnosis, cerebral palsy and undiagnosed conditions. Another key part of Jack & Jill’s service is end-of-life care for children under the age of six, regardless of the diagnosis.

Theresa McCoy, manager of the Jack & Jill charity boutique in Arklow, invites customers to come into the shop and have a browse for everything from a vintage dress for that special occasion, to a designer candle for some ambience.

Theresa said: “At Jack & Jill, customers know that we are all about quality and value. There’s so much choice! From bargain dresses and matching handbags, to sacks of LEGO and a limited number of signature scented candles specially designed for Jack & Jill by Paul and William Costelloe. Many of the items in store are leading brands donated by generous retailers on the high street, while many of our pre-owned clothes have never been worn and still have their shop labels on. At a time when we are all thinking of how we can help save our planet, it’s good to know that making a purchase at Jack & Jill is the perfect sustainability choice.

“For the man or woman who has everything, we also have Gift of Time cards. Each donation of €18 funds one hour of home nursing care, giving parents time to do the normal things like Christmas shopping, catching up with a friend, enjoying a walk with the other siblings, or simply having a nap to recharge – safe in the knowledge that their sick child is well cared for at home. There’s always a Christmas gift for everyone at Jack & Jill.

“Of course, we know that for many there is even greater joy in giving rather than receiving. And, so, we are always delighted to accept donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, books, ornaments and, of course, every child’s favourite, LEGO.”

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, acknowledges 2021 was another difficult year.

She said: “This has been another very challenging year for our families, our nurses, our volunteers, our shop managers and our fundraisers at Jack & Jill. We have more families than ever, relying on us for support, with 11 children under our care in Wicklow. With another €500,000 to raise in one last fundraising push to the end of the year, we are relying on the public for their continued support. Every purchase and every donation translates into home nursing care hours and a real gift of time for local children and their families.”