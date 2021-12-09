It’s time to send in your Letters to Santa!

We'll publish your letters to Santa... and send them on to the North Pole! Email your letters and photos to santaletterswicklow@peoplenews.ie

It’s that time of year again when boys and girls tell Santa what they would like to find at the end of the bed or under the tree on Christmas Day. And we’re here to help!

Send us your Letters to Santa and we’ll publish them in the Christmas edition of the Wicklow People and Bray People free of charge and send them on to Santa at his HQ in the North Pole via the special North Pole Airmail Service in plenty of time for Christmas Day.

We will also print a picture of the child, if mum or dad want to include it with the letter.

To have your child’s letter and photo published in our famous Letters to Santa feature in the very special Christmas issue of our newspapers in the shops on Wednesday, December 22, please email the text of the letter, with the child’s picture (if desired) to:

santaletterswicklow@peoplenews.ie

Alternatively, you can send it the good old fashioned way, by post to:

Wexford Letters to Santa, People Newspapers, Channing House, Rowe Street, Wexford.

Letters should reach us as soon as possible. The last time for receipt of letters that guarantees delivery to the North Pole is close of business, Wednesday, December 15, so please have your Letters to Santa with us in plenty of time! Note that if you are sending a picture with your email, it should be a JPEG attachment.

We won’t publish children’s addresses (because Santa is very, very clever!), but please indicate the general area, village or town where you live.