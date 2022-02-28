‘It’s the worst possible place you could put a telecommunications mast’ – councillor on Bord Pleanála decision to grant permission for Eir structure in Glenealy

"This is 100% wrong. People just can’t believe it”, said Wicklow councillor Gail Dunne following a decision by An Bord Pleanála to go against the recommendation of its own inspector and grant planning permission to Eir for a controversial telecommunications mast in Glenealy.

Eir had lodged an appeal against an earlier decision by Wicklow County to refuse permission for the development at Ballymanus Lower, comprising an 18 metre monopole, antennas, dishes and equipment, following objections from local residents.

The appeals board inspector upheld the Council’s ruling and recommended that permission be refused on the grounds that due to the height, scale and location in a predominantly residential area, the proposed development “would be visually intrusive and would seriously injure the amenity of the area and residential properties in the vicinity”.

The inspector said the development would be “incongruous “ and “out of character with the streetscape”, having regard to the prominent location of the site on the R752 road and to the established built form of Glenealy and would set an undesirable precedent for future development in the area.

He also considered that it would be contrary to the stated policy of the planning authority, as set out in the Development Plan in relation to telecommunications structures in villages.

However An Bord Pleanála decided not to accept its inspector’s recommendation and to go ahead and grant planning permission to Eir for the mast, saying it took account of national policy and the Wicklow County Development Plan 2016-2022.

In direct contrast to the inspector’s recommendation, the board ruled that the structure “would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area” and would be in accordance with proper planning and sustainable development.

It said that in deciding not to accept the inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission, it was satisfied that having regard to the guidelines, the height, scale and location, it would not seriously injure the visual amenities of the area or residential properties in the vicinity.

It was satisfied that the proposed development would be visually acceptable and would not injure the character of the streetscape and would not set an undesirable precedent for future development in the area. for future development in the area.

Cllr Dunne who supported local objectors said Wicklow County Council turned the development down “and rightly so.”

"The proposed site is in a terrible area, at the entrance to the village, with houses right beside it and a church. It’s the worst possible place you could put a telecommunications mast.

"But An Bord Pleanála seems to be granting permission for these masts around the country and is overturning the recommendations of its own inspectors – why have inspectors at all if that’s the case.”

Cllr Dunne said there is “deep disappointment” in Glenealy about the decision. “It was refused permission by Wicklow County Council and then the Bord Pleanála inspector also recommended refusal and it still got the go-ahead.”

"I can’t believe it, because there was a lot of local opposition to it, a group of objectors got together and did all the right things. To me, it’s one of the reasons why there should be no Bord Pleanála”.

Annabel Meehan Frawley, one of the objectors, who lives with her husband and two young children in the old schoolhouse about 12 metres from the site of the mast said she was “devastated but unfortunately not surprised” by the ruling.

"It seems to be the modus operandi of An Bord Pleanála around the country in relation to these masts, that they are going against their own inspectors’ recommendations”.

Annabel who opposed the development on the grounds of visual amenity, claimed the appeals board decision was in breach of the County Wicklow Development Plan which states that no new telecommunications structures would be allowed in villages,

She said the mast is going to be the defining landmark of the village, with the site located just after the “Welcome to Glenealy” sign.

It is situated between two homes and is close to St. Joseph’s Church which is a protected structure.

"There is nowhere in our garden that we’re not going to be able to see it from. Our children are going to be sleeping underneath it. We have concerns about our children’s health but we didn’t object on health grounds because it wouldn’t have been considered.

"It’s very disappointing that we have been proven right – we felt from the beginning that An Bord Pleanála would grant permission despite the recommendation of the inspector.”

Among the conditions imposed on the planning are that the mast must be demolished and removed from the site when it is no longer required; a low intensity red obstacle light, visible from all angles, must be fitted to the top of the mast, in the interest of public safety, and the proposed colour scheme for the structure must be submitted in writing to the local authority.