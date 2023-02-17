It’s official! Penneys to open first Wicklow store in Bray this year

After nearly two years of speculation, it has been confirmed that the first Wicklow-based Penneys store will open in Bray later this year.

It was first muted in early 2021 that Penneys would be the anchor tenant at the brand new Bray Central Shopping Centre, and last month that idea moved a step closer to becoming a reality with word that the store could open in late 2023 or early 2024.

Now Penneys has confirmed that a 19,600 sq. ft shop in Bray Central will become its 38 Irish store before the year is out.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, recognised that Wicklow people have been kept waiting too long for their first Penneys store.

“We know our customers in Wicklow have been waiting for a Penneys for a long time and we are excited to finally bring our unique offering to the area,” he said. “Works will commence on the new store in the coming weeks, and we look forward to opening the doors and welcoming customers later in the year.

"We are proud to support and invest in Irish towns and communities and this announcement today reflects our ongoing commitment to Irish retail.”

Lisa Rocca, CEO of Oakmount – Bray Central Developer, added: “We are delighted to welcome Penneys as an anchor tenant to Bray Central. As one of Ireland’s best loved stores, Penneys is a fantastic addition to Bray, Wicklow and the development.”

Wicklow TD, Minister Simon Harris described the move as a ‘vote of confidence in Bray and County Wicklow’, praising the organisation for bringing jobs and people to the centre of Bray.

“This is a great vote of confidence in Bray and County Wicklow,” he said. “It will help bring jobs to the town of Bray. It will also help bring more people into Bray which is a great thing in terms of the overall business footfall in the town.

"I am looking forward to meeting with Penneys in the coming weeks to get more details about this investment for Bray and about the number of jobs it will bring to Bray.”

The new store in Bray is part of Primark’s commitment to invest over €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years, which includes the development, relocation and/or refurbishment of its stores across the country. The investment also includes a €75 million state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, which is currently under construction.

Customers can also look forward to the opening of a bigger and better Penneys in Dundrum Shopping Centre later this year. The retailer is investing €14.8 million into the new Penneys store, which will be located on the upper floors of the former House of Fraser site. Featuring 60,000 sq ft of retail space, the new store represents a 64 per cent increase in size of the current Dundrum Penneys store.

At Bray Central, after much delays caused by the pandemic, retail units are finally beginning to fill, with Sports Direct due to open by the end of the year as well as a Butlers Chocolates outlet.