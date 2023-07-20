ISPCA received 66 reports of animal cruelty from Wicklow in three months

THE ISPCA has renewed its call for the urgent assistance of the Irish public in the continuing crisis currently facing animals, with already 66 calls reporting animal cruelty from Wicklow having been made in the first quarter of this year alone.

The sharp increase in animal cruelty and the abandonment of pets has meant that funds to care for and house the sheer number of animals coming to the ISPCA are urgently needed.

Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA said: “We want to thank all those who contributed so far, it has made a big difference. The Irish public has donated over €100,000 so far in a true display of their care for animals. However, every animal matters and we still have a need to raise as much again to meet this crisis. I know it is difficult and I know many people who want to contribute just haven’t gotten around to it.

"But the need is urgent. So many have already contributed, if you care and want to help the time to do it is now, please join with the thousands of people who are responding with generosity. We can do this; we can overcome this crisis and change the lives of these animals. To do that we need that support now”

The post-pandemic surge in cases has placed a significant financial burden and demand for space on the charity. The ISPCA remains committed to helping every animal in need and has not turned away any distressed or neglected animal needing rescue.

To accommodate the growing number of animals rescued, the ISPCA’s facilities are at full capacity and has been forced to install temporary facilities and utilise private kennels, leading to substantial, unforeseen costs.

The ISPCA continues to appeal to the public for support in this time of crisis and to help save animals that have suffered.