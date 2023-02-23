‘Irony, tragedy and farce’ as Wicklow council returns unspent NTA funds

The inability of Wicklow County Council (WCC) to draw down funding allocated for transport schemes in the Bray district has been described as farcical by one local councillor. At the recent municipal district meeting, it was revealed that National Transport Authority (NTA) funds secured for a number of schemes were returned unspent at the end of 2022.

The Bray schemes which weren’t completed include the Vevay Road cycle route, the Killarney Road cycle route, Enniskerry Pedestrian Improvement Scheme, Southern Cross improvements, Bray Public Transport Bridge Phase 2, and improvements to the Scalp.

Sinn Féin councillor Dermot 'Daisy' O'Brien expressed his dismay at the news. "It was a case of irony, tragedy and farce at the Bray meeting,” he said. “How ironic that on the night when we receive a presentation about the new e-bike scheme coming to Bray that we also hear about the scrapping of the NTA schemes which were promoting cycle lane infrastructure.

“How tragic it must seem to the electorate when they see some of their elected representatives discussing boarded up houses and the lack of funds to refurbish them, while at the same time seeing their council handing back unspent money?

“It's hard to avoid the farcical nature of this experience. We are the politicians who push for funding, work with communities to develop projects or propose ideas. We celebrate the announcement of funding allocations, and we buy into the positive anticipation with our communities. Then we have a scenario where a council decision was made without the involvement of any elected members to hand back unspent money and scrap a whole series of important projects.”

This disappointment was shared by Fine Gael councillor Melanie Corrigan who said those living in the affected areas would now have to wait at least another 12 months for these projects to be delivered. While the Kilmacanogue to Bray Retail Park Greenway will now be funded by the Transport Infrastructure for Ireland (TII) other projects in the district are now under serious threat.

The Enniskerry Pedestrian Improvement Scheme, previously delayed as a conservation engineer was needed to be appointed to assess works around the town clock, is another project now in serious jeopardy. However, a business case will be made for development levy funding to be used, along with the funds previously received from town and village renewal

“I have worked with many community and residents groups in the district who have been looking forward to seeing these schemes progressed to improve the safety and accessibility in their areas, and it is disappointing on them, and for me to have to go back and tell them that they have been dropped for this year,” said Cllr Corrigan. “I am hopeful that the funding will be looked at reapplied for and reallocated in 2024. I welcome the reduced speed limits which we adopted this week in WCC, particularly the 30 km zones around schools in the county, but pedestrians need to feel safe in all areas , and to encourage people out of their cars to walk safely.”