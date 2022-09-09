Irish Water working to restore water to Wicklow customers this evening after major fault

Irish Water is working with Dublin City Council, Wicklow County Council and Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers following a mechanical issue at Vartry Water Treatment Plant.

Crews are utilising available storage and are working to reconfigure the network where possible, however, customers in the following areas in Wicklow and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown will experience low pressure and outages until repairs are complete and reservoir levels recover: Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue, Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane, Kilcroney, Delgany, Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane, Dunran, Ballyvolan and Kiltimon, North Bray, Palermo, Fassaroe and surrounding areas in Co. Wicklow; and North Bray/ Ballyman in Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown.

Repairs are ongoing and expected to be completed this evening. A further update will be provided as repairs progress.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible at the plant to minimise disruption to homes and businesses and restore water for all customers.

"We understand the inconvenience an outage can have and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible. We would like to reassure all customers supplied by Vartry Water Treatment Plant that there are no issues relating to water quality and the water is safe to drink.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact via Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.