Irish Water undertaking two major projects in Newtownmountkennedy

IRISH Water intends to replace old cast iron water mains along the R772 in Newtownmountkennedy so as to provide an improved water supply by the summer.

The project will result in fewer outages impacting on customers and will also reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost in the ground.

Joe Carroll, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, is looking forward to ensuring customers in Newtownmountkennedy experience improved water quality along with fewer disruptions to their water supply from this summer on.

He said: “Working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most.

“This project will see the replacement of approximately 1.5km of old cast iron water mains, which will significantly reduce the amount of water lost through leakage in Newtownmountkennedy. The works will safeguard the supply in the region now and into the future and support growth and development in the area.”

Joe added: “We are aware that works of this nature can cause some disruption. We would like to assure the public that, together with Wicklow County Council and our contractor Ward & Burke Construction, we are working to minimise any inconvenience over the course of the works.”

Customers may experience some short-term interruptions to the water supply, but the team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hour notices prior to any planned water outages.

Irish Water are also currently progressing works along Woodstock Road, Newtownmountkennedy to replace a further 1.2km of problematic water mains to provide a secure, safe and robust water supply. These works are on track to be completed next month.

These works are being carried out under the Leakage Reduction Programme. Since 2018, Irish Water has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country by fixing leaks and replacing pipes and we are investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024.

Details of any supply interruption associated with the project will also be provided on the Water Supply Updates of the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Customers can also phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any queries relating to the project.