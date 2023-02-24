Irish Water to repair rusting pipe contaminating supply to Wicklow residents

IRISH Water has responded to Deputy John Brady after he made representations on behalf of residents of the Hawthorns, Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford on the degradation of water quality in the area.

An aged 300mm cast-iron pipe is rusting into the water supply to such an extent it was causing damage to household appliances in certain properties. Deputy Brady called on Irish Water to act immediately to replace the affected pipeline responsible for the contamination.

Deputy Brady said that the organisation has now committed to replacing the pipe, but has not given a timeline.

Deputy Brady said: “While Irish Water have given a commitment to replace the affected pipe, they claim that this is pending availability of funding and the prioritisation of other emerging needs across county Wicklow.

"While making representations to Irish water on behalf of residents, I also furnished the company with photographic evidence of the damage that the contaminated water was doing to appliances in their homes. Which were completely discoloured and will have to be replaced.

“Irish Water must act immediately. They must remove the affected pipe. And they must ensure that residents will not be affected by similar problems in the future. Irish Water customers have a fundamental right to a clean, clear water supply, free from contamination or discolouration.

“It is unacceptable at any level that residents, wherever they may be located, would be exposed to a contaminated water supply.”