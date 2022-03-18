Irish Water to carry out works in Greystones

Irish Water is to carry out works to replace cast iron water mains with new pipes in Greystones. The works will begin during the week beginning March 21 and are expected to be completed by the end of April.

The water utility said the works are as part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, Irish Water recently replaced over 1km of old and broken, cast iron water mains in the Trafalgar Road and Cliff Road areas of the town to create a more reliable water supply and improve water quality. These old cast iron mains were replaced with new, modern pipework which has significantly reduced the number of bursts and water outages that were impacting customers.

The next upgrade project will take place in Windgates and involves the replacement of 500m of aged cast iron water mains with new modern pipes. The works will take place along the R761/Bray to Greystones Road. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

Joe Carroll, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water said: “The size and scale of the leakage challenge nationally is well documented. Replacing these old and damaged pipes in Greystones which have a history of bursting, along with the works already undertaken, will not only reduce the amount of drinking water lost to leakage, it will also improve water quality for the local community.

“We understand that road works can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to the local community as we continue to improve the water supply in Greystones and progress the national Leakage Reduction Programme across Wicklow.”

To minimise the impact on customers, areas of work will be limited to short sections and some traffic management will be necessary, however, local and emergency access will be maintained.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Construction. Irish Water said it expects the works to be completed by the end of April. It’s understood some works may involve some short-term interruptions to water supply. Irish Water said customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.