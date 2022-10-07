Irish Water provide update on progress of the Regional Water Resources Plan in Wicklow

Irish Water have announced that consultation on the Regional Water Resources Plan (RWRP) for the South East region, which includes Wicklow, will take place later in 2022 and in 2023.

The National Water Resources Plan is Ireland’s first 25-year strategic plan enabling the country to move towards safe, secure, reliable, and sustainable public water supplies for all customers and communities, whilst safeguarding public health and the environment.

Following on from the adoption of the NWRP draft Framework Plan and associated reports in 2021, the NWRP was split into four separate regional plans. Phase two of the NWRP comprises the development of four Regional Water Resources Plans (RWRPs): in the South East, Eastern and Midlands, North West and South West.

Each regional plan comprises of both a non-statutory screening and scoping consultation with environmental authorities, followed by a statutory public consultation.

Commenting on the Framework Plan, Máiréad Conlon, Regional Water Treatment Planning Specialist with Irish Water, said: “How we choose to plan our water resources today will determine the water supply we can provide now and into the future. The three pillar approach of ‘Use Less’, ‘Lose Less’ and ‘Supply Smarter’ allows Irish Water to consider the broadest possible range of solutions through the development of the regional plans.”