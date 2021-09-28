Irish Water have fixed burst water main in Newtownmountkennedy

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council crews have successfully completed repairs following a significant burst to a 200mm water main on the Woodstock road area in Newtownmountkennedy.

The burst main impacted customers in Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole Village and surrounding areas, however, crews were able to maintain supply to some areas through reconfiguring the network.

Crews worked as quickly as possible to restore the water supply to impacted customers. The repairs were complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other services over the watermain which had to be carefully excavated.

Speaking about the burst, Peter Thornton, Irish Water said: “Dedicated crews successfully carried out the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. The repairs were complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other services. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Peter continued: “Typically it takes several hours after repairs are completed to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.”

There may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise following an outage. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage/.