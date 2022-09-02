Irish Sign Language Project, Ukrainian hubs and Garda chatting benches nominated for Wicklow Pride of Place awards

A Garda chatting bench located near the Black Castle in Wicklow town.

THREE projects have been nominated by the Community, Cultural and Social Development Directorate of Wicklow County Council for the Pride of Place 2022 awards.

In the Community Wellbeing category the Council has nominated An Tochar GAA and Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership for their collaborative Irish Sign Language Project.

In the Community Resilience category the Wicklow and Arklow Ukrainian Hubs have been nominated.

An Garda Siochana’s Chatting Benches project has been nominated in the Creative Place category.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, offered his congratulations to the three nominated projects and wished them well in the 2022 competition.

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, added his congratulations and expressed the hope that Wicklow’s recent successes in the Pride of Place competition will continue in 2022.

The judging for these projects will take place from September 6 and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony later this year. The competition is run by Irish Public Bodies Mutual Insurance Company (IPBMI), in association with Co-operation Ireland.