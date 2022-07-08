‘Irish Oprah’ Ryan Tubridy brings cheer to Ukrainian kids at Coolnagreina in Greystones

Residents at the Coolnagreina hostel in Greystones received a surprise visit from the ‘Irish Oprah’ last week as one of nation’s most recognisable faces arrived for an impromptu game of football.

Having interviewed Aubrey McCarthy who is the founder of Tiglin, the body which runs Coolnagreina, about his work helping families affected by the war in Ukraine, RTÉ very own Ryan Tubridy decided to take a closer look at that work and travelled to meet the 97 refugees currently staying at the facility.

“Ryan had asked me to appear for an interview on his show on Monday morning, it went well, and after we spoke he decided he’d like to come and go for lunch at Coolnagreina and meet the Ukrainians,” said Aubrey.

“He ended up spending three hours with them, playing football, meeting the children, their dogs, and then he came to the café and spent time with the people working there, I think he really gets it, he seems to understand the importance of what we do.”

Having only purchased the premises in January of this year, Tiglin had planned on developing supported accommodation for women, a family retreat and a reunification centre at the site, however, as soon as war broke out in Ukraine, every effort was made to assist those fleeing their homeland.

There are now 97 Ukrainians staying in Coolnagreina and Aubrey says they have all settled in well since arriving on St Patrick’s Day of this year.

“They’ve been getting on great,” said Aubrey. “The children have been going to school and they’re going to the summer camps now, all the local community have really got behind it.

“Initially the plan was to have them here for six months but now it’s going to be extended until December.

“We were funding it ourselves initially but now it’s coming through the Minister for Children’s department.”

But did the residents at Coolnagreina recognise the host of The Late Late Show, one of the most famous people in the country? “They were calling him the ‘Irish Oprah’,” said Aubrey, referencing US chat-show queen Oprah Winfrey.

“He has already organised some Xbox consoles for the children and one of the children, Radion, uses a special walker, but his was lost in Ukraine, and Ryan has vowed to get him a new one.”