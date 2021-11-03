Installation of Covid memorial in Greystones is 'premature’

Premium
A proposal to install a Covid-19 memorial at Burnaby Park in Greystones has been described as “premature” by members of the local municipal district.
While councillors voiced their appreciation for the proposed design of the steel sculpture, they concluded at their October meeting that it is too soon for a memorial to all those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to be considered.
The issue was highlighted by Myra Porter, district administrator, who told councillors that local artist David O’Reilly had proposed creating a steel memorial in the park, which would cost in the region of €24,000. She suggested that it may be “premature to make a decision at the minute” as funding may become available in future to support this type of project.
Cllr Derek Mitchell described the proposed design as “tasteful”, however, he noted that the “emergency phase” of the pandemic is not yet over. Cllr Mitchell said the memorial would require a substantial amount of money to create and suggested that donations or fundraising would be required to reach the target amount.
Cllr Gerry Walsh also expressed his support for the design, however, he said such a memorial may be “premature” as “Covid is still with us”.
Cllr Jodie Neary described the proposed scuplture as “dignified” and “respectful”. While she agreed with her colleagues that a memorial is premature, Cllr Neary suggested that the district could indicate an interest in the project, This might help with fundraising to create the memorial at an appropriate time.
Cllr Lourda Scott said she understood that there are plans to involve the community in fundraising towards the cost of the memorial, which would be for the entire district. She noted that it would take time to fundraise and the district could potentially show its support in the future.