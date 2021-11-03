Installation of Covid memorial in Greystones is 'premature’

A proposal to install a Covid-19 memorial at Burnaby Park in Greystones has been described as “premature” by members of the local municipal district.

While councillors voiced their appreciation for the proposed design of the steel sculpture, they concluded at their October meeting that it is too soon for a memorial to all those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to be considered.

The issue was highlighted by Myra Porter, district administrator, who told councillors that local artist David O’Reilly had proposed creating a steel memorial in the park, which would cost in the region of €24,000. She suggested that it may be “premature to make a decision at the minute” as funding may become available in future to support this type of project.