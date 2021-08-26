Inspectors appointed  to investigate Birdwatch Ireland in Kilcoole

The Charities Regulatory Authority has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into BirdWatch Ireland which is based in Kilcoole.

A number of concerns were raised with the Charities Regulator in relation to Birdwatch Ireland in March and September 2019. The charity duly engaged with the Charities Regulator during 2019. In early 2021, as part of a review of open concerns, the Charities Regulator followed up with Birdwatch Ireland. During that engagement a matter of further concern was identified.

“While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Birdwatch Ireland’s engagement with it on the concerns raised, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted,” Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin said.

The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of Birdwatch Ireland and to prepare a report on their investigation and findings.

It is important to note that the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.