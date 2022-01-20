Injured runner rescued from Scarr Mountain

SARLOC technology was used to locate the position of the casualty on Scarr Mountain.

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams assisted a female mountain runner who sustained a lower leg injury while out running on Monday on Scarr Mountain.

Gardaí contacted the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Team at 1.48 p.m. to make them aware of the injured runner.

SARLOC technology was used to locate the casualty, and once their location was known, a stretcher capable MR3 vehicle was able to drive from the Mountain Rescue Base to within a few hundred metres of the casualty site.

Once Mountain Rescue personnel reached the patient, they packaged and stretchered her back to the MR3 and she was then brought down to a waiting ambulance and crew.

Both teams were stood down at 4.26 p.m.