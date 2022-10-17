Inbhear Mór Performance Ensemble crown stellar season with championship win

The Inbhear Mór Performance Ensemble finished off their 2022 competition season in style, with stellar performances at two major competitions.

The Arklow band were crowned IMBA Champions at the Irish Marching Band Associations National Championships, which were held in Dublin on September 17. The senior band earned a Gold Award in first place for their production based on the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

Bands Director Oisin Molloy said: “This show was originally penned for our 2020 production which was cancelled due to Covid. Then when all 2021 competitions were also cancelled, we questioned if we’d ever get the show completed. We were thrilled that we did, and bringing it to a great finale with a national title was the icing on the cake after a tough two years for the band – we’re thrilled to be back.”

There was no rest after the Irish Championships as the band set off for the 2022 European Championships which took place in Dordrecht, Netherlands on September 24. Competing against bands from all across Europe and the UK, Inbhear Mór finished in 5th place with the second highest score in their history.

Band Director Mary Kirwan commented: “We were delighted to finally be able to get back to a season of competition and doing what we love best. We are so proud of every single member for what they have achieved this year.”

The band’s junior group, The Inbhear Mór Cadets, also enjoyed their first season of competition. They performed at shows in Galway, Arklow and Dublin. The Cadet band also earned a bronze award in the junior class at the Irish Championships.

Both senior and junior bands are back to rehearsals this week, as they now prepare for a massive celebration concert to mark their 30th Anniversary. The concert takes place in the Arklow Bay Hotel on Sunday December 4 and tickets will go on sale in two weeks time.

The Inbhear Mór Performance Ensemble and The Inbhear Mór Cadets are recruiting new members. Full training is provided, from beginner’s level in brass, percussion and dance.

Registration for new recruits opens on Wednesday Oct 12. Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.