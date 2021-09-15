Inaugural North Beach festival hits right notes in Greystones

Music lifted the spirits of the people of Greystones over the weekend of September 4 and 5.

The Hot Spot Music Club hosted the ‘North Beach Music Festival’, an outdoor event held behind the Beach House.

There was lovely weather for the two-day event, with a host of artists taking to the stage during the festival.

Kíla were the headline act on the Saturday evening, with support from Niwel Tsumbu.

Mary Coughlan and Ladies in the Blues performed on Sunday, with support by folk singer and flautist Katie Theasby.

Free events included a free ukulele lesson and performance by the Harbour Ukulele Group.

That was on Saturday morning and very well attended.

That afternoon, there was New Orleans style rhythm and blues from the Gavin Povey Band, followed by a folk, rock n’ blues line-up featuring Eóin Woods, Leo O’Kelly and Steve Belton.

Audiences and performers alike were overjoyed to be able to share the experience of having concerts out in the open and in person once again.

A limited audience will be permitted to attend the recording of indoor gigs at the Hot Spot over September 24 and 25.

Acts include No Crows, Mark Geary, Daoiri Farrell, Andy Irvine and Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday celebration.

To register interest, email thehotspotgreystones@gmail.com.