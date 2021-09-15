Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Inaugural North Beach festival hits right notes in Greystones

North Beach Festival Greystones. Steve Belton band on stage Expand
North Beach Festival Greystones. Ross Balfe and Jack O'Toole Expand
North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Mark and Abby Smith, Damien, Freya and Beth Merriman, Gillian Smith Expand
North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Brandon Galligan, Martha, Gill and Valerie McGuinness, Jack Mohan Expand
North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Nigel and Beverley Ross, Miryam Avis Expand
North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Mandy Larrigan, Sheena McNeill, Gillian and Susanna Williams Expand
North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Emer Kenny, Emer Cassidy, Elaine Nicell, Amanda Sweeney, Vicky Hudson Expand
North Beach Festival Greystones. Shane and Sam Lennon Expand
North Beach Festival Greystones. Gary and Oscar Boylan Expand
North Beach Festival Greystones. Jackie Newman and Niall Reade Expand
North Beach Festival Greystones. Simon Mackey, Thomas, Ivan and Theo Messitt, Michael and Barra Meakin Expand
North Beach Festival Greystones. Back row: Heather Connor, Rosemary Hart, Front: Carmel Power, Geraldine Redding Expand
Mac Fleetwood on stage. Expand

Close

North Beach Festival Greystones. Steve Belton band on stage

North Beach Festival Greystones. Steve Belton band on stage

North Beach Festival Greystones. Ross Balfe and Jack O'Toole

North Beach Festival Greystones. Ross Balfe and Jack O'Toole

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Mark and Abby Smith, Damien, Freya and Beth Merriman, Gillian Smith

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Mark and Abby Smith, Damien, Freya and Beth Merriman, Gillian Smith

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Brandon Galligan, Martha, Gill and Valerie McGuinness, Jack Mohan

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Brandon Galligan, Martha, Gill and Valerie McGuinness, Jack Mohan

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Nigel and Beverley Ross, Miryam Avis

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Nigel and Beverley Ross, Miryam Avis

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Mandy Larrigan, Sheena McNeill, Gillian and Susanna Williams

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Mandy Larrigan, Sheena McNeill, Gillian and Susanna Williams

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Emer Kenny, Emer Cassidy, Elaine Nicell, Amanda Sweeney, Vicky Hudson

North Beach Music Festival Greystones. Emer Kenny, Emer Cassidy, Elaine Nicell, Amanda Sweeney, Vicky Hudson

North Beach Festival Greystones. Shane and Sam Lennon

North Beach Festival Greystones. Shane and Sam Lennon

North Beach Festival Greystones. Gary and Oscar Boylan

North Beach Festival Greystones. Gary and Oscar Boylan

North Beach Festival Greystones. Jackie Newman and Niall Reade

North Beach Festival Greystones. Jackie Newman and Niall Reade

North Beach Festival Greystones. Simon Mackey, Thomas, Ivan and Theo Messitt, Michael and Barra Meakin

North Beach Festival Greystones. Simon Mackey, Thomas, Ivan and Theo Messitt, Michael and Barra Meakin

North Beach Festival Greystones. Back row: Heather Connor, Rosemary Hart, Front: Carmel Power, Geraldine Redding

North Beach Festival Greystones. Back row: Heather Connor, Rosemary Hart, Front: Carmel Power, Geraldine Redding

Mac Fleetwood on stage.

Mac Fleetwood on stage.

/

North Beach Festival Greystones. Steve Belton band on stage

Wicklow

Music lifted the spirits of the people of Greystones over the weekend of September 4 and 5.

The Hot Spot Music Club hosted the ‘North Beach Music Festival’, an outdoor event held behind the Beach House.

There was lovely weather for the two-day event, with a host of artists taking to the stage during the festival.

Kíla were the headline act on the Saturday evening, with support from Niwel Tsumbu.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Mary Coughlan and Ladies in the Blues performed on Sunday, with support by folk singer and flautist Katie Theasby.

Free events included a free ukulele lesson and performance by the Harbour Ukulele Group.

That was on Saturday morning and very well attended.

That afternoon, there was New Orleans style rhythm and blues from the Gavin Povey Band, followed by a folk, rock n’ blues line-up featuring Eóin Woods, Leo O’Kelly and Steve Belton.

Audiences and performers alike were overjoyed to be able to share the experience of having concerts out in the open and in person once again.

A limited audience will be permitted to attend the recording of indoor gigs at the Hot Spot over September 24 and 25.

Acts include No Crows, Mark Geary, Daoiri Farrell, Andy Irvine and Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday celebration.

To register interest, email thehotspotgreystones@gmail.com.

Most Watched

Privacy