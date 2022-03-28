Improved funding for homes for older people and disabled persons in Wicklow

Minister Darragh O’Brien TD announced that the allocation continues the year-on-year increases in the grant since 2014.

WICKLOW will receive €2.29 million in funding for the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability, which is an increase of €346,675 on last year’s allocation.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs. Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes and grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, both made the funding announcement on Monday.

Minister O’Brien said: “I am delighted to be in a position to allocate increased funding to Wicklow County Council so that they can continue to support older people and disabled people to live independently in Wicklow.

“Importantly, home adaptations help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible and in other instances facilitate an early return from hospital, taking pressure off already over-burdened services.

“These grants will also provide a boost to Wicklow’s economy, creating employment opportunities for local contractors.”

Minister Burke added: “I am pleased that funding for Wicklow County Council to administer this scheme has been increasing year-on-year since 2014. This shows the importance that is attached to the scheme and the Government’s commitment to older people and disabled people.

“These grants have a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries in Wicklow and play a vitally important role in helping disabled people and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.

“As Minister of State with responsibility for housing for older people and disabled people, I am fully committed to assisting individuals in Wicklow to stay in their own homes and within their own communities for as long as possible and these allocations today will facilitate this goal for many”.

The fund provides 80 per cent Exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with the remaining 20 per cent in funding coming from Wicklow County Council.