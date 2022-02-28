‘I’d say when it dies down, you’ll have an epidemic in this country of people with mental health problems.’

After storms and surprise flurries of snow, the residents of Bray are out and about enjoying the warm spring weather on a Friday afternoon.

Some of those on the Quinsboro Road shared their views when asked “looking back, do you think you will ever return the way you lived before Covid hit?”.

Bernie Smith has finished some food shopping. She said she hopes life returns to the way it was before, for young people.

"I hope so, particularly for the children’s sake. It was hard on them”.

Her husband is in the vulnerable category and they stayed at home for most of the pandemic, with support from family.

Bernie said she will continue to take precautions and wear a facemask if she's out shopping. She wants to see things return to normal for children, who missed a lot during lockdowns.

"I think it was very hard on children. We could understand but I think it was an awful lot for children.

"They missed their parties, Christmases, things like that. Adults know and have more sense. I’ve small grandchildren and they used to come to the gate, but they couldn’t understand why Nanny wasn’t letting them inside the gate.”

According to Frank Corr, life after the pandemic could be better than before.

"I think it will go back nearly what it was before. I think there’ll be a lot more awareness of the environment, of things like flu and virus.

“But, I think we will get back to close to where we were and maybe even better than we had before I imagine.”

Society's renewed connection with nature and the outdoors is one positive he takes from the pandemic.

"A lot of people got out and about more. They began to appreciate nature and to work in their gardens.

"That’s positive and that will continue, I hope.

"I think people are more caring, we looked after each other during the pandemic, particularly older people. Hopefully, that will continue as well."

Denis Nolan said he wants to see a return to life before Covid-19.

He is catching up with friends John Harris and a third man, who declines to give his name.

“They weren’t great times the Covid. You’d have to try to get back, I think there’s more things to be worried about than Covid.”

It's one day since Russia invaded Ukraine. Denis said he thinks most people are more worried about the rising costs than Covid-19.

John Harris says there have been positives. The three friends were able to meet more.

“We used to go for walks,” Denis said. “You couldn’t go to the pubs, you couldn’t go anywhere. You got out of the house, what else could you do?

"Will it get better? I’d say it has changed people. More people are drinking at home then going out drinking.”

Their friend adds “I’d say when it dies down, you’ll have an epidemic in this country of people with mental health problems.”

Denis said the closure of pubs and hospitality businesses meant people were drinking at home more as off -licences were still open. He expresses concerns that the rise in home drinking led to an increase in domestic violence.

The only positive he can see is homeworking and its advantages for families.

John says homeworking was a real positive for many people who didn't face long commutes to the office.

Friends June Tinsley and Theresa Browne are sitting in a sunny spot opposite Dunnes Stores having a catch-up.

June says she's a bit nervous, but this may not last.

“You’re not going out as often or meeting people as often as you want to. You end up feeling that you can’t go out."

Her friend Theresa said she is less concerned

"We're two opposites," she says, laughing.

Anne Waithira Burke said she does not think life will go to how it was before Covid-19, particularly in the area of work.

“Most places have discovered that people can work from home and are more productive that way.

"I hope it doesn’t go fully back to normal. Particularly for me, I’m able to work from home, no childminding so it’s less expensive for families. "

She hopes that homeworking will remain because it benefits people and society.

"I think it benefits a lot more people that way and it takes consideration of people with disabilities, social anxieties or things like that.

"They don’t have to leave their homes and they are still giving back to the community, working.

“I’m hoping the lockdowns don’t happen again and it stays as positive as it is right now.

"I’m glad we are seeing the end and getting back to some sort of normality.

"I’m absolutely loving that it is coming to a close. Hopefully we can put the pandemic days and the sadness it has brought to so many people behind us,” she adds.