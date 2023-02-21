Physical and emotional abuse suffered by councillors brought to the fore

Social media training proposed for councillors and prospective candidates

Elected members of Wicklow County Council spoke candidly and passionately about their abuse at the hands of the public at last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The councillors were present to receive a series of presentations on crime in the Garden County, which included a personal safety talk delivered by Wicklow Crime Prevention Officer Sgt John Gill.

Speaking after Sgt Gill’s comprehensive presentation, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, highlighted abuse he experienced at the hands of a member of the public

“You’re probably about 12 years too late for me coming in here (Sgt Gill),” Cllr Annesley said. “I’ve been assaulted, and I’ve been abused. The time I was assaulted it was over planning permission.

“I had no hand in it, but because I’m on Wicklow County Council, I got the blame – along with a smack in the jaw’

“In fairness, I’m 17 stone, and I can take a punch. And I don’t like ringing up the gardaí over a minor incident. But, to get physically assaulted by someone, you do sort of have to say to yourself: ‘What’s that all about?’.

“No-one can feel or understand that situation until they’re actually in it, and I would hate for that to happen to any of my colleagues here today.

“We have such a big county and people can get so vocal and vicious about it. Online, you get a lot of ‘keypad warriors’, who are liable to say anything. Then there are the constant phone calls from blocked numbers. We could really use some more help and guidance in this area.”

Commending her fellow councillor on his openness and honesty, Cllr Erika Doyle added: “Abuse is something I’ve experienced myself, and I think there’s definitely another angle to it if you’re female.

“I’ve found that the abuse tends to be a lot more sexualized and is certainly more physically threatening in nature.

“In terms of social media, I find that the online platforms are practically useless when it comes to taking action. I’m just wondering, if we could offer some training to new candidates and new councillors on how to deal with abuse on social media – because I’m sure they’ll need it.”

Baltinglass Councillor Gerry O’Neill also broached the subject of abuse, saying: “I just wanted to say, I’m a councillor 10 years now and I have lots of abuse over the years – not so much lately. In the past, I think the dirtiest part of it had to be the letters that were sent to my wife – a hard working nurse in Crumlin hospital for a long long time. That was the more upsetting than anything else I’ve experienced.

“Now, I wouldn’t like to put it out there that there is something wrong with the electorate. I honestly think that 99 per cent of people will come to you in a reasoned manner.

“But, a lot of people out there in our county are desperate, with the state of housing and the cost of living.

“I’m not saying this is something we should put up with, but there is definitely a frustration growing there in the community.”

Outlining the key safety measures councillors may undertake to avoid confrontation, Sgt Gill began said: “I wanted to address this issue, because there has been a lot of talk in the media about the intimidation of elected officials.

“I want to remind everyone in the room that this is something that has been going on for a while.

“Indeed, your own association carried out a survey in May 2021 and roughly a quarter of the councillors in Ireland responded to that survey.

“The results were that about 60 per cent of all the respondents had suffered some form of abuse in their roles as elected officials.

“Much of that, again around 60 per cent, happened on social media. 33 per cent of it was face-to-face. The remaining 36 per cent involved threats of violence – which is very serious in itself.

“As elected officials, you are the best assessors of a person’s behaviour, because you may know something about the person, in terms of their background. You may even know what their mental health history is.

“If their behaviour starts to frighten you, you have to do something about it. Doing nothing is not an option, for your safety. Now, that can be something as simple as calling 999, or just telling them to stop.

“Reading body language is the key. As elected officials, you are already accustomed to reading body language, but it’s often a combination of behaviours that you need to look out for – these tell-tale signs that give you an idea that something is about to go wrong.”

Sgt Gill then proceeded to describe a range of behaviours councillors should look out for, including exaggerated movements, clenched fists, prolonged eye contact, and “the thousand yard stare”.

“Maybe they’re invading your personal space or not respecting your boundaries,” Sgt Gill continued. “They could be saying things that are totally out of context with the purpose of the meeting, or the reason that they’re there. Particularly, if they’re repeating the same thing – as if it’s a mantra of some kind – that should be a red flag.

“A lot of people are conducting home visits in their roles. I suppose my question to all the councillors about that is: Would you consider an alternative to going into someone’s home? If you absolutely must be there in person, can someone come with you to the meeting?

“If you have to go to someone’s home, if possible, try to find out who will be at the house before you attend. It sounds like a very basic thing to say, but, make sure someone knows that you’re there. What is the time frame that you should arrive home in?

“If you can, do conduct a mini risk assessment on the property. Have a look around the area. Is it easy to get back out the driveway? Just to be aware of your surroundings, particularly when it’s an area that you are unfamiliar with.”

Sgt Gill went on to say that councillors should ideally be in contact with people through official channels, rather than them calling to their private residences unannounced. In this regard, he recommended that councillors who insist on seeing people in their own homes should carry out a security assessment of their own property.

Sgt Gill concluded the presentation by addressing the issues around abuse on social media.

“In relation to social media – whether that be Facebook, Instagram or Twitter – the stats show that a lot of people are receiving threats in this way,” Sgt Gill said. “We advise the elected officials to familiarise themselves with these platforms.

“If you’re not familiar with them, it should be your business to know how to use them – particularly how to block or report people.

“If somebody is sending you threats or unwanted messages, you should know how to stop that.

“Never respond to any of these messages – because that’s what these people want you to do.

“Also, be aware of online sentiments. If your party or you have been involved in a controversial decision locally, be aware of what the feeling is about that.”

With the floor open to questions, Cllr Dermot O’Brien asked: “I think this reality is a bit bleak, that we have to discuss this. I’m thinking of the next round of local elections, which aren’t far away. I wonder, do you think there is a need of additional training there, particularly for new candidates?

“That question is something that has come up recently,” Sgt Gill responded.

“The issue of training certainly came up in the survey I discussed earlier. I suppose, speaking generally, you have to be the assessor of your own risk Cllr O’Brien.

“With regard to what Cllr Annesley said earlier, about physical abuse, I should stress that anyone striking you is an assault and should be reported. Even if they don’t hurt you. This behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated in any way. Fine line between robust discourse and criminal abuse or harassment.

“If you, or indeed any of the councillors, feel you could do with more advice and support, I’m perfectly happy to facilitate that. Maybe the councillors could discuss the need for more training at their respective meetings.

Arklow Cllr Peir Leonard asked: “In relation to the responsibility of the social media platforms: where does the remit of the gardaí fall into that?”

“An easy way to look at it is: If something is illegal offline, if something is said to intimidate or scare you, it’s also illegal online,” Sgt Gill replied. “Particularly if it’s obscene or offensive. We can then take additional steps in relation to social media sites.

“Personally, I spend a lot of time on social media, in a non-professional capacity. So, I’m versed in these kinds of things. What I seem to get a lot is people offering drugs for sale, particularly on Instagram.

“I do report it quite a lot, but they never take these accounts down, because it falls outside of their community guidelines. I have found them a little weak, but again, we do have our own processes with regards to social media.”

“I do have a concern around blocking people with mental health or drug problems,” Cllr Leonard responded. “There’s always a fear that you’re going to escalate the situation and they’re going to show up on your doorstep.”

“Oh definitely,” Sgt Gill replied. “This is the kind of background insight I talked about earlier, and what you should base your own judgements on.

“However, I do agree with you Cllr Leonard – the topic is fraught with problems, and it is all a bit of a juggling act.”

