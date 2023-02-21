Wicklow

‘I had no hand in it, but because I’m on Wicklow County Council, I got the blame – along with a smack in the jaw’

Reporter Eoin Mac Raghnaill heard of the levels of abuse Wicklow councillors have endured as they received advice on combatting it from crime prevention officer Sgt John Gill

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Physical and emotional abuse suffered by councillors brought to the fore

Social media training proposed for councillors and prospective candidates

