Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel' - chef working 230 hours in three weeks has stark warning for sector

Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey Expand
Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey (left), with owners Joanne Kong and Gerry Chen Expand

Close

Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey

Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey

Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey (left), with owners Joanne Kong and Gerry Chen

Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey (left), with owners Joanne Kong and Gerry Chen

/

Artisan Cafe Bray. Chef Paul Sharkey

braypeople

Michael Sheridan

A Wicklow chef has said he doesn’t ‘know how businesses are staying afloat’ after revealing he worked 230 hours across a three-week period due to staff shortages and is seeing energy bills rise from €1,500 per month to €4,000.

Hospitality business across Ireland have been feeling the pinch of rising energy costs and sky-rocketing ingredient prices, but Paul Sharkey, who has been in the industry for 29 years, now thinks the biggest issue facing already struggling businesses is staffing.

Privacy