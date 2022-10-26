'I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel' - chef working 230 hours in three weeks has stark warning for sector

A Wicklow chef has said he doesn’t ‘know how businesses are staying afloat’ after revealing he worked 230 hours across a three-week period due to staff shortages and is seeing energy bills rise from €1,500 per month to €4,000.

Hospitality business across Ireland have been feeling the pinch of rising energy costs and sky-rocketing ingredient prices, but Paul Sharkey, who has been in the industry for 29 years, now thinks the biggest issue facing already struggling businesses is staffing.

He is currently Head Chef at the new Artisan Cafe and Bistro in Bray, owned by Joanne Kong and Gerry Chen, but has also worked at Baracuda in Bray and The Hungry Monk in Greystones. He has catered for lone diners right up to cooking for 75,000 over three days at the Leopardstown races.

He said that the Artisan Cafe and Bistro now closes on Sundays and cannot afford to hire new staff. He believes, long anti-social hours, that are getting even longer, are putting many potential new entrants to hospitality off.

Paul himself is used to long hours, but in a recent plea for staff on social media he said he was exhausted having worked 230 hours over a three-week period.

“Haven’t been this tired in a long time,” he wrote. “I have worked 230 hours in the last 3 weeks, it’s been tough not gonna lie, the legs are shot to pieces, this industry is in crisis, nobody wants to work in hospitality anymore, I don’t know how much longer a lot of places will survive, with staff shortages and rising costs.”

Speaking this week, Paul revealed more about what life is like for chefs and others working in Ireland’s cafes, restaurants and pubs right now.

“It’s crazy, absolutely crazy,” he said. “I met a man in tears the other day who was closing his business after 55 years because he couldn’t get staff! That’s what it’s come to.

“We’ve a small number of staff here. We’re not making enough money to hire more staff. We close on a Sunday, but many places are closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.

“Chefs today are doing more hours because they are short-staffed. Back in the day I used to do very long days and it goes with the job, particularly in high-end restaurants. You have to be careful, because it is not sustainable. You’ve no social life, you’ve no breaks. Young people today are not attracted to that life.”

He added: “Catering graduates are leaving college and getting straight on a plane to work outside the country. Two years ago I could have got you any person (staff) you wanted, no problem, but now I can’t even get a kitchen porter!”

On top of staffing pressures, Paul and his team are seeing energy prices triple and cost of ingredients more than double.

Paul he has seen rib-eye steak, which was once one of the cheaper cuts of meat, become a premium-priced cut of beef, having gone from €4.56 each (wholesale, pre pandemic) to now just under €10 each. That puts it on the same level as fillet steak used to be.

“We would have charged €22 or €23 for a rib-eye pre pandemic, now you’re looking at closer to €30. There is a massive jump in price and people will not pay that. Even chicken has gone up by 20c per fillet in the same period.”

Paul continued: “Dylan McGrath (celebrity chef) has taken beef off some of his menus. If he is taking beef off his menus there is a problem! We’re in a Catch 22 here.”

Paul, like many chefs, has survived a serious recession once before, but this time he thinks it’s a ‘hell of a lot worse’ and feels like ‘there is no light at the end of the tunnel’.

Paul said: “The situation in hospitality now is completely different to the last recession, this is a hell of a lot worse. In the last recession there was no war in Ukraine and gas and energy prices weren’t an issue.

“Pre-pandemic you could manage energy costs. Everywhere was busier then. Bills now have nearly tripled. We’re turning on and off things we’re not using, and then having to switch them back on and get them heated up again when they’re needed and I don’t think it’s a way to sustain a business.

“We are already doing everything we can but things like coffee machines use lots of power and can’t be avoided. Three phase (commercial) electricity is expensive, but necessary to run a professional kitchen.”

Paul said he has seen energy bills can go from €1,500 to more than €4,000 in a month in a small premises. It’s taking it’s toll.

“I’m fine, I’m tired, but I try to stay positive,” he said. “I got lots of reaction to my social media post and encouragement too. I also had people crying down the phone, asking how they’re going to keep their businesses going.”

In conclusion, Paul said: “I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. With the size of the bills coming in, I don’t know how businesses are staying afloat.”