Hyundai Tucson tops list as Wicklow vehicles registrations up 9pc in 2022

THE number of new cars registrations for Wicklow last year rose by 9.04 per cent compared to last year, according to the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Nationally, the total new car registrations for 2022, finished at 105,253, up 0.3 per cent on 2021’s figure of 104,932 and down 10.1per cent on the 117,109 new cars registered in 2019.

2,593 new vehicle registrations were recorded in the Garden County for 2022, compared to 2,378 units registered in 2021. Last year Wicklow represented a 2.46 per cent chare of the market, up from 2.27per cent in 2021.

625 new electric car registrations took place in Wicklow in 2022, compared to 333 in 2021, representing a 87.69 per cent rise, representing a 3.99 per cent share of the market. The share for County Wicklow in 2021 was 3.85 per cent.

The most popular new car in Wicklow was the Hyundai Tucson for the second year in a row with 133 new registrations. Next in line was the Volkswagen ID.4 (100 new registrations), which has seen Wicklow registrations rocket by nearly 67 per cent, and the Kia Sportage (94).

A total of 113 per cent more Sportages were registered in Wicklow in 2022 versus 2021. The Tucson (6,432) also tops the national list, with the Toyota Corolla (4,179) in second and the Kia Sportage (3,532) third.

On a national level, light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2022 saw a decrease of 17.7 per cent (23,653) compared to 2021 (28,742) and -6.6 per cent in 2019 (25,336). While new heavy commercial vehicle registrations (HGV) saw a decrease of 8.1 per cent (2,494) in comparison to 2021 (2,715) and -6.2 per cent on 2019 (2,659).

Imported used cars saw 46,490 registrations in 2022, a decrease of 26.9 per cent on 2021 (63,617) and a decrease of 59.2 per cent on 2019 (113,926).

A total of 15,678 new electric cars were registered in 2022, an increase on the 8,646 registrations seen in 2021 and 3,444 in 2019.

The stats reflect a changing marketplace in 2022. Petrol cars accounted for 30.16 per cent diesel 26.77 per cent, hybrid 19.29 per cent, electric 14.90 per cent, and plug-in hybrid 6.76 per cent. Petrol remains the most popular engine type for 2022, despite a decline in its market share last year (32.16 per cent while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid continued to gain market share in 2022 and now account for 41 per cent of the market.

Automatic transmissions have taken over in popularity, now accounting for (56.99 per cent) of market share, while manual transmissions have declined (42.95 per cent).

The hatchback continues to remain Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2022. While grey is the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title now for the past seven years.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General stated: “Total new car registrations for 2022 were marginally ahead of 2021 but remain 10 per cent behind that of 2019 (pre-Covid levels). Despite the re-opening of the economy and strong economic growth, 2022 was another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry, with new car sales as well as commercial vehicles being impacted by supply constraints.

“On a more positive note, the electric car segment continues to grow strongly with 15,678 new electric cars registered in 2022, an increase of 81 per cent on 2021. Looking forward to the new 231 registration period, retailers are reporting strong new car orders, which will also attract vital trade-ins for the used car market.

"Like the last two years, we again are expecting further growth in electric vehicles sales this year, however the extent of this growth will be determined not only by supply but also Government support in the EV project, both in terms of extending the current EV grant support and supporting investment in the national charging infrastructure.

"The combination of Government support and Industry investment is essential if we want to create an active used EV market in as short a timeframe as possible.

"We have a huge challenge in reaching emission reduction targets over the next decade and this can only be achieved with the right economic and taxation environment that support the sale of new low and zero emissions vehicles.”