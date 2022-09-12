Hybrid option for Bray Municipal District meeting gets approval

Bray Municipal District Council at its September meeting has adapted its standing orders to allow for hybrid meetings. This means attendance at council meetings can be in person, take place remotely or adopt a hybrid (a combination of both).

Cathaoirleach Erika Doyle said: “The proposal for hybrid meetings is simply to formalise what is already in place. The default meeting preference is still in the physical space.”

The move would allow elected members to be present at a council meeting when unable to attend in person for whatever reason.

Cllr Joe Behan emphasised the importance of meeting in person, in the Town Hall, as has happened for the last 120 years. He was strongly against hybrid meetings, but said he understood the need with Covid. Covid, he said is hopefully in the rear view mirror and he does not want to see it become an easy option. He suggested a wording change so that Bray Municipal District Members would decide if a meeting would be hybrid by a majority vote.

Cllr Aoife Lynn Kennedy expressed in person meetings as her preference, but noted that hybrid meetings will open up the opportunity for many to play an active role and improve diversity. Shewants the chamber to reflect the community, and added that the future needs of councillors are not yet know so hybrid will help in this regard.

The Cathaoirleach noted that many women in politics groups are making the same points.

The proposal was passed unanimously.