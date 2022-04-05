Hybrid cars top new Wicklow sales for 2022

New statistics show that hybrid cars now out-rank petrol or diesel in County Wicklow, with the Hyundai Tucson topping the charts as the first quarter’s most popular car and electric car registrations up 124 per cent overall.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) last week released the official 221 new vehicle registration figures for March, showing that across the country registrations for March were up 40.7 per cent (12,935) when compared to March 2021 (9,192). Registrations year to date are up four per cent (49,928) on the same period last year (48,030).

In the Garden County, new car registrations are up nearly 13 per cent year-on-year, with 1,212 221 vehicles now sitting on Wicklow driveways.

The big shift has come in hybrid and electric car sales. Last year petrol and diesel cars were the most popular, but so far in 2022 the most popular engine type has been a petrol-electric hybrid with 317 new registrations representing an 81 per cent increase year-on-year. Now 26 per cent of all new car registrations in Wicklow are petrol-electric hybrids, and 19 per cent are electric – up from only 10 per cent in 2021. This is inline with the trend across the country as Ireland now sees electric and hybrid cars holding a combined market share of 44.63 per cent.

Nine of the top 10 most popular cars in Wicklow all have hybrid engine options, and new to the top three is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 fully electric car.

Top of the list this period for the second successive year is the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Corolla, which are available with a variety of hybrid engines. A total of 80 Tucsons were registered in the last three months, with the ever-popular Corolla hitting 70 registrations. These two cars are Ireland’s most popular cars right now.

Iconic electric car brand Tesla has seen registrations in Wicklow rise by a whopping 180 per cent, with 28 new registrations and the Model 3 proving most popular.

Two of the biggest losers in the county so far this year are Renault and Seat with new car registrations in Wicklow down 41 per cent and 83 per cent respectively. There’s also been a big shift away from Ford, with registrations down 30 per cent.

Though car registrations are up year-on-year, Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI, warns they remain 22 per cent behind pre-Covid levels and that there is a steep decline in commercial vehicle registrations. This is reflected in Wicklow with light commercial vehicle registrations down 17 per cent and heavy commercial vehicle registrations down eight per cent.

Mr Cooke added: “There is strong demand for new and used cars among consumers, although supply continues to remain a major challenge for the Industry, while the hire drive market continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels. The electric vehicle market continues to grow, with the first quarter of this year seeing over 10,000 new EVs (BEV and PHEV combined) registered, almost double the amount for Q1 2021.

"This acceleration in EV sales is down to both the increase in the number of models now available for sale, and the SEAI Grants supporting their purchase. We welcome the Government's publication yesterday of their draft Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025.

"It is vital that Ireland delivers a modern agile charging infrastructure that keeps pace with both the increasing number of EVs and the ongoing improvements in charging technologies. By doing this, we can work together to build consumer confidence in the EV project.”

Used car imports for March (3,793) have seen a decrease of 35.1 per cent on March 2021 (5,840) across Ireland. Year to date imports are down 36.8 per cent (11,641) on 2021 (18,419). In Wicklow, used car imports are down 55.23 per cent year-on-year.



