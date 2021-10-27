Wicklow

Hundreds attend illegal rave at Glen of the Downs

The 'Octagon' at Glen of the Downs.

Mary Fogarty

An illegal rave attended by hundreds, held at the ‘Octagon’ in Glen of the Downs, was disrupted by gardaí last weekend.

Sgt John Fitzpatrick of Bray Garda Station said that complaints have been made to gardaí about antisocial behaviour at the scenic spot.

Complaints included reports of loud music which could be heard by residents of the Glen of the Downs area.

