Hundreds attend illegal rave at Glen of the Downs

An illegal rave attended by hundreds, held at the ‘Octagon’ in Glen of the Downs, was disrupted by gardaí last weekend.
Sgt John Fitzpatrick of Bray Garda Station said that complaints have been made to gardaí about antisocial behaviour at the scenic spot.
Complaints included reports of loud music which could be heard by residents of the Glen of the Downs area.
Sgt Fitzpatrick said that gardaí carried out stops and searches on Saturday night. The operation included the arrest of two males who had a large amount of cash, which gardaí seized.
In another example, gardaí stopped a taxi heading towards the Octagon on a rural road.
They found ‘deal bags’ of ketamine on two male passengers. “They intended to supply their friends at the rave,” said Sgt Fitzpatrick.
These were two examples of several interceptions, he said.
The raves, which have been happening more often in recent weeks, include amplified music, professional DJs, and security staff.
Sgt Fitzpatrick said that gardaí will be monitoring and intercepting any organised events held at the site.
The ruins of the La Touche family property, now known as the Octagon, were formerly a hunting lodge and tea rooms built in the 18th century.
It sits on the edge of the forest and has been the venue for several illegal raves over the years. The phenomenon has re-emerged recently.
“We took the public complaints into consideration and we thank them for their assistance,” said Sgt Fitzpatrick.
He said that the aim was and will be to dissuade people en-route to the rave from attending and turn them back as they encounter gardaí.