Huge sorrow at the death of Ailish (61)

THERE was deep sorrow following the death of 61-year-old Ailish Fitzmaurice at the weekend.

A wide scale search had been under way in the Brittas Bay area when her body was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: “Our thoughts go out to the family members and friends of the deceased. I have to thank the public for their assistance. Several sightings that were reported to us assisted us with our inquiries.”

Ailish was from Wicklow town, having spent a period of time also living in Co Longford. She was the daughter of the late Sean and Lil and the beloved sister of Angela, John, Shay and Gerry. She is also sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Kathrina and Miriam and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Ailish will be reposing at McCrea’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow town on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in McCrea’s Cremation Chapel on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.