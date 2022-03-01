Wicklow

Huge sadness in Bray as death announced of Fr John O’Connell

Eimear Dodd

There is great sadness in Bray following the death of Father John O’Connell, former parish priest of Holy Redeemer Church.

He passed away on Monday, February 28, the parish confirmed.

Fr O’Connell served as parish priest at Holy Redeemer Church for 34 years. After his retirement in 2008, he remained in the town and assisted with pastoral work.

The parish of Holy Redeemer Church said that his funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

"His remains will be received by Archbishop Dermot Farrell in this church on Wednesday, March 2 at 3 p.m. He will lie in repose in the side chapel overnight," the parish confirmed in a post online.

Fr O’Connell will be laid to rest in his home village of Scarlaglen, Castleisland in Co. Kerry after Mass at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

“May the Lord reward him for his pastoral devotion, care and dedication in this parish for so many years,” the parish said. 

