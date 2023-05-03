HSE nursing homes in Wicklow getting €777 more per resident than privates

Statistics show state is supporting HSE nursing homes more than private and voluntary facilities

New HSE figures reveal that the level of discrimination applied by the State in funding its nursing homes is escalating, with the average fee payable on behalf of a HSE nursing home resident in Wicklow now €777 above that payable to counterparts in private and voluntary nursing homes.

Amidst the cost of care crisis that has led to an unprecedented level of closure of private and voluntary nursing homes, HSE nursing homes receive an average of 69 per cent more (€744), per resident, per week under Fair Deal scheme fees payable by comparison with private and voluntary counterparts.

In January 2022, the disparity in Wicklow was €661, and the published fees for January 2023 indicate that the disparity under the scheme across every county over the past year has increased. In three counties – Laois, Longford and Westmeath, HSE nursing home fees for resident care are double those payable to private and voluntary counterparts.

Tadhg Daly, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) CEO said: “While the funding crisis has led to the closure of over 20 nursing homes the past year, the already considerable gulf in payments to HSE nursing homes has increased. HSE nursing homes now, on average, are receiving close to an average €800 extra funding per resident, per week, for nursing home care.

“Fees payable to HSE nursing homes signify the reality of nursing home care costs. There are multiple analyses of Fair Deal finding the fee-setting process, which is not applicable to State nursing homes, is not commensurate with the reality of nursing home resident care costs. HSE nursing homes are provided with fees that are commensurate with resident care costs.

“The chasm in how the State funds its own nursing homes represents discrimination against nursing home residents and those entrusted with meeting their health and social care needs. It is discriminatory use of public funding and private and voluntary nursing homes are forced to close while HSE nursing homes receive multiples in funding.”

A Value for Money Review commissioned by the Department of Health pointed to the discrimination in fees payable prohibiting the capacity of private and voluntary nursing homes to compete with HSE nursing homes in remuneration for healthcare assistant staff.

“The discrimination being operated under Fair Deal has a direct effect upon the ability of nursing homes to appropriately remunerate and retain staff who are vital to meeting our older population’s health and social care needs,” Mr Daly continued. “A Fair Deal that is fair to all providers should be underpinned by the principle of equal pay for equal work.”

NHI has called on Government to expedite its continually stated commitment to implement measures to bring stability to the sector, which was recently reiterated within its Sláintecare progress report.

The apparent urgency to address the cost of care crisis is resulting in the development of a policy paper on the future direction of the sector being put on hold.

“A cost of care crisis continues to present for nursing home care in Ireland, with 20 nursing homes closing their doors the past year,” Mr Daly added. “It is a crisis that has been acknowledged by Government on a long-standing basis, yet repeated promises to bring into effect a response are still outstanding. It is irresponsible and bitterly disappointing that it has now stalled on the implementation of a policy paper to provide the sector with much-needed direction.

“Communities are losing nursing home care services and this will have very detrimental implications and leave health and social care without vital services. The closures will continue until urgent stability and confidence are brought into being by Government.

“A key learning emerging from Covid19 was the absence of policy and direction to support nursing home care. The failure to push on in bringing into effect systematic reform highlights an unwillingness to implement the recommended fundamental reform in how nursing home care is delivered.”