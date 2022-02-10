‘Housing for All isn’t worth the paper it’s written on’ – says Wicklow councillor as rents continue to rise

REACTING to the latest Daft property report, which showed the average rent in Wicklow rose by 9.5 per cent since, Cllr Paul O’Brien has stated that rent pressure zone legislation “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on”.

The average rent in the Garden County now stands at €1,630, which is a mammoth increase of 100.3 per cent over the past decade.

Rent Pressure Zones were introduced in 2016 and consists of designated areas where rents cannot exceed general inflation. However, Cllr O’Brien feels it is clear that many landlords are simply ignoring the legislation.

“It is clear from these figures that there are widespread breaches of rent pressure zones which are unfit for purpose,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“Rents in Wicklow are soaring, renters cannot save for a deposit for a house and are trapped paying through the teeth just to keep a roof over their heads. It is not affordable to working people and the Government needs to grab the bull by the horns and introduce an immediate rent freeze and until they do nothing will change in our dysfunctional, dystopian housing market.”

The average rent in Wicklow for a one-bedroom apartment has risen by 7.7 per cent to €1,136, a two bedroom house has risen by 7.3 per cent to €1358 and a three bedroom house has risen by 8.2per cent to €1,550 in the last quarter of 2021.

Cllr O’Brien is adamant that the current situation isn’t sustainable.

“We need a rent freeze until supply catches up with demand. There were just 286 homes available to rent in Leinster, outside of Dublin, on February 1st of this year. That is completely unsustainable.

“Security of tenure is also a huge issue for renters and we know that renters in the private rented market are most at risk of entering homelessness. The Government has consistently failed to act to protect renters. The figures show that there is widespread disregard for the rent pressure zone legislation but yet the Government will not act on this.

“The affordability gap in the market needs to be bridged with greater investment by the State in cost rental accommodation. Housing for All isn’t worth the paper it’s written on when we see the depths of the crisis shown once again by this morning’s Daft report. The government must commit to increasing its cost rental targets to deliver affordable rental homes taking account of the true reality of what is needed,” said Cllr O’Brien.