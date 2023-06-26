House prices in Wicklow rise as cost of average home now stands at €362,000

House prices have risen in Wicklow, by 0.6 per cent, according to new figures from REA.

The price of the average home in County Wicklow has risen by 0.6 per cent over the last three months, according to the latest figures from the REA Average House Price Index, which concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bedroom semi.

This gives an accurate picture of the second-hand property market, and while the average selling price of a three-bed semi across the country rose by 1.3pc over the quarter to €297,056 – representing an annual increase of 6.6 per cent – in County Wicklow, the price for a similar home now stands at €362,000, up 0.6 per cent from €360,000 in the last three months.

Across the county, time taken to sell is currently six weeks, the Q2 REA Average House Price Index shows.

Looking more closely at North Wicklow, Simon Murphy of REA Murphy Baltinglass and Blessington said demand has “stabilised” with average prices in North East Wicklow rising to 1.3 per cent this quarter to €390,000, while prices in Blessington were unchanged at €360,000, and Baltinglass prices remained at €245,000 during this period.

“We are seeing a lower level of multiple viewings, but there is positive interaction,” he said. “The launch of a new development at significantly higher prices will bring some transparency to the demand levels. The softening of demand in the South-West Wicklow area has also stabilised. Viewing numbers are low for the three-bed semi market with buyers aspiring to stay closer to the employment centres.

“Activity in the market is consistent to Q1, it is stable but harder work.”

Commenting more widely on demand, REA spokesperson Barry McDonald said: “There is a lot of uncertainty among the general public about the market, with many fearful of the effect of increased interest rates (there have been eight European Central Bank increases since last year), tech-job losses and other macro-economic factors.

“But this does not appear to be stopping first-time buyers from driving forward, and housing demand remains very strong. However, pricing is sensitive across all property types. If a property is priced too highly it will sit there, but if it is priced competitively it will attract interest.”

The selling price of a three-bed semi across the country rose by 1.3 per cent over the quarter to €297,056 – representing an annual increase of 6.6 per cent.The price in Dublin city has hit €500,000 for the first time, rising by by 0.3 per cent in the past three months. This puts prices 14 per cent ahead of the €431,000 Celtic Tiger peak level, with demand being largely driven by first-time buyers in an otherwise cautious market.