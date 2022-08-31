Hosepipe left running causes water supply issues for Kirikee residents

IRISH Water and Wicklow County Council are working to restore the water supply to impacted customers in Kirikee as quickly as possible, after the use of a hosepipe depleted the levels in the local reservoir.

Dedicated water service crews are progressing with works to replenish reservoir levels which have fallen due to excessive and non-essential use in the area. Investigations into the supply interruption found that a hosepipe left running on private property resulted in reduced network storage levels and interrupted supply for others on the Water Supply Zone.

Works are expected to continue until 4 p.m. today as reservoirs are refilled. Irish Water are filling supplies with water from neighbouring water supply zones to aid recovery. Following the works, it typically takes two to three hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

The vast majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply. Irish Water would like to thank members of the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into Autumn.

Kevin Love of Irish Water, said, “We have seen a big increase in demand in recent days including a hosepipe left running on private property resulting in reduced network storage levels and interrupted supply for others. We are appealing to everyone to continue playing their part in helping to conserve water, and particularly to avoid non-essential use such as running hoses or power washers.

“To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.”

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.