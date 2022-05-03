Wicklow

Horseriding Biomedical Science graduate crowned Blessington Rose 2022 at first official Rose Of Tralee community event

The Rose Of Tralee is aiming to roll out this initiative in other small communities, in the hope of getting more rural towns involved in county finals, and the main event.

Caoimhe Flynn winner of the Blessington Rose of Tralee. Expand
Breda Heary Wicklow Coordinator and the Blessington Rose of Tralee Expand
Peter Cooney Judge, Caoimhe Flynn Blessington Rose, Nicola O'Connor Judge and Abby McKenna Judge Expand

Jessica Lamb

Blessington was home to a world first on Sunday night as Caoimhe Flynn became the very first Community Rose to win at an event officially endorsed by the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Organised as a joint enterprise by the Blessington and District Forum, Wicklow Rose team and the Rose of Tralee team, with sponsorship from Hudson Brothers, it was hosted by the Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, in a ballroom the resort sponsored to allow 12 Blessington Roses to bid to represent their community at the Wicklow Rose competition on June 5.

