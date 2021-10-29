Home Instead opens new Wicklow office

Shane Jennings, COO of Home Instead; Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and Michael Lowe, General Manager of Home Instead in Wicklow at the company's new office in Kilmacanogue.

Care provider Home Instead opened its new Wicklow office in Kilmacanogue on Friday.

Health Minister and Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly opened the new base for the company’s 103 caregivers based in Wicklow at Glencormack Business Park in Kilmacanogue. The new offices features state of the art office space, training and learning facilities, and rest and recreation areas.

Home Instead’s mission is to enhance the lives of ageing adults and their families. For the vast majority of older people, ageing at home has better health outcomes, is less expensive than institutional care, and can help prevent unnecessary or premature admission to long-term residential care. The company has around 130 clients in the Garden County.

Earlier this year, the care company announced the creation of 1,000 new caregiver roles, including 30 in Wicklow, who will be based at the new office.

As Ireland faces the challenge of an ageing population in the years ahead, home care can play an increasingly important role in providing care to the country’s oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: "This new facility will help Home Instead to continue to deliver vital home care services to the people of Wicklow, and supports the desire of the vast majority of older people to live independently at home for as long as possible.”

At the opening ceremony, Chief Operating Officer of Home Instead, Shane Jennings said: “We are delighted to have the Minister for Health here with us to open our new Wicklow office. We are all aware of the acute and expanding shortage of professional care workers around the world. With the number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040, this has the potential for a huge impact on health services. As life expectancy increases in Ireland, so too does the need for quality home care – and quality home carers.

“We recently announced the creation of 1,000 new carer jobs in Ireland, including 30 in Wicklow. Facilities like this new office underline our commitment to the county and will help us deliver the vital home care services that older people want and need.”

Home Instead is Ireland’s largest provider of private homecare services and was founded in 2005.