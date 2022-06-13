Hollywood star Colm Meaney visits popular Bray store

Hollywood star Colm Meaney was spotted during a visit to a supermarket in Bray.

The ‘Snapper’ and 'Star Trek’ actor posed for photos with staff at SuperValu on Castle Street, Bray.

Supermarket management shared a snap of the actor and said they had been delighted to welcome him to the show.

The Dubliner has recently wrapped on ‘Marlowe’, which filmed on the east coast. An adaptation of John Banville’s detective novels, the cast includes Liam Neeson, Alan Cumming and Diane Kruger.

Meaney is also part of the all-star cast of the Netflix film ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ which is currently shooting in Donegal.

The actor is also taking part in a special event alongside writer Roddy Doyle and director Stephen Frears at the Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas to consider the impact of the Barrytown trilogy.