Hollywood sign overlooking west Wicklow village set to move

THE ionic Hollywood sign overlooking its picturesque village namesake in west Wicklow will be moved and turned into a permanent structure.

The Hollywood sign has bee in existence since 1998 when it was erected as Ireland hosted the initial stages of the Tour de France international cycling race. Local legend has it that a local man left the village in the 1840s to make a life for himself in America, eventually opening a racetrack in Los Angeles, which he named after his home village.

The current sign is made from plywood and has to be maintained voluntarily but has suffered wear and tear down the years caused by the elements.

Kathleen Hogan, on behalf of the Hollywood Community Forum, lodged a planning application with Wicklow County Council seeking permission for a permanent Hollywood sign. The Hollywood Community Forum is a recently established not-for-profit voluntary organisation established with the aim of looking after the general interests of the community of Hollywood as a whole.

In the application Kathleen touched on how popular the sign has proved right from the offset when it was erected to coincide with the 1998 Tour de France.

“This event is the largest spectator sport event in any given calendar year and is broadcast worldwide. From the on-set the sign became quite popular having been highlighted in the TV sports coverage of the event, national and European, TV News and many newspapers throughout the country and many parts of Europe during the Tour.”

The sign has also provided a major tourist attraction, with visitors regularly stopping to catch a snap of the structure.

In the application, Kathleen also stated: “Hollywood sits close to the Kildare border and is the first stop en-route as one travels from Glendalough on the way to other famous local and national tourist destinations, such as the local Poulaphouca Reservoir and Lake Drive, Russborough House, the National Stud, and to the major routes to south and west of Ireland, via Naas, Kilcullen and Newbridge.

“The sign itself creates its own tourist interest, with holidaymakers from many parts of Ireland and all over the world stopping' to take in the sign in their family or holiday photos. Of course, as an attraction, this is a major boost to the local businesses and would indeed be a contributary factor to the very fact that these businesses have survived, and are now thriving again post Covid.”

Wicklow County Council has granted the application permission. Consultation has taken place with the landowner and it was agreed to move the sign down the hill by 100 metres and have it fenced off to prevent anyone gaining access to the sign other than authorised personnel for security and safety reasons.