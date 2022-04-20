Hollywood pair win a brand new house and car in Glenealy GAA draw

MARIA Healy and John Halpin of Hollywood are the lucky winners of a brand new house by the sea in Wicklow town and a sparkling new car after Glenealy GAA Club held their long-awaited fundraising draw on Easter Monday.

The draw was carried out by referee John Kennan in a packed Glenealy Village Hall, with two Gardaí acting as independent observers. The draw was also aired live on Facebook for anyone who couldn’t attend in person.

The draw certainly had a wide-reach, with tickets costing €100 purchased from as far afield as the US, England, Canada, England, Poland, Germany, Oman and Australia.

Club spokesperson Séamus O’Neill said: “This started before Covid and we kept it close-knit at the start. Willie Doyle gave us a few pointers from the win a house with Kilcoole and we went on from that.

“We secured the house with Cosy Homes and I have to thank Noel Heatley and Chris Dunne for selling us the house. It’s a fantastic house and they are great builders, fair play to them.

“We got the car from Trinity Motors, and met the Murphy brothers, who are fierce nice lads just breaking into Wicklow, Wexford men who are mad into hurling so we were delighted to get the car from them.”

He also thanked Josh McKenna for his involvement.

“Josh came in with us and certainly changed the whole thing. We were really beginning to panic in January, and invited them in, and they totally changed our direction and we are forever indebted to them.”

He also went on to thank everyone who supported the fundraiser, from ticket sellers to businesses who promoted the draw, as well as those individuals who purchased tickets.

The €330,000 main-prize winners were announced as Maria Healy and John Halpin of Hollywood, who can look forward to collecting the keys to a new two-bed townhouse at Monkton Row in Wicklow town, and for their new car, a VW Golf Life Hybrid Automatic.

The second prize of €2,500 was won by Antony Boland of Clondalkin. Aoife Brown of Tralee won the third prize of €1,500. Marie Egan won the fourth prize of €1,250 and Nicky Murphy of Glenealy won the fifth prize of €750.