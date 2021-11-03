Hollyhead’s Santa to visit Greystones for Christmas lights switch on

Hollyhead’s Santa will be among the special guests at the switching on ceremony for the Christmas lights in Greystones.

Plans for the event were outlined to councillors during their October meeting. However, the event will remain virtual to discourage the congregation of crowds in line with public health advice.

Myra Porter, district administrator, said the ceremony is planned for Saturday, November 20 and would be attended several dignitaries from Hollyhead, including the town's mayor and deputy mayor who would be visiting Greystones over that weekend. Around eight people are expected to make the journey from Hollyhead to Greystones for the occasion and the district hoped to host a dinner to welcome them. The Hollyhead Santa would visit as many estates in Greystones as possible on his tour of the town in his specially designed trailer, in advance of the turning on of the lights in the evening.

Councillor Lourda Scott said the plans sound “very exciting”. She asked if the district would implement free parking in the run up to Christmas. Ms Porter confirmed councillors could agree to two hours free parking on Saturdays from November 20 to Christmas to encourage people to shop local. This was agreed by all councillors present.