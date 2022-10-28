History of Arklow Pottery brought to live in new online archive

The Arklow Pottery Heritage Project team are delighted to announce that their Heritage Council-funded digital project ‘Arklow Pottery Online’ has gone live.

Arklow has long been synonymous with industry and creativity, two traits brought together in harmony during the period from 1934 to 1998 when Arklow Pottery dominated the social and economic landscape of the area.

Arklow pottery, made and decorated by talented local craftspeople, could be found on tables in every town and village across Ireland. In later years, a strong export trade brought Arklow Pottery sets into homes around the world.

A growing community of Arklow Pottery enthusiasts have come together online to share memories and ask questions. With the passing of time there were fears that knowledge was being lost. So when the Heritage Council announced details of a funding stream which would support the development of a digital archive, Arklow Town Team saw the opportunity to begin a project of recording the stories and cataloguing Arklow Pottery back stamps and patterns.

The 'Arklow Pottery Online' project was initiated in May 2022 to create a digital patterns database, back stamp reference guide, photo and video archive and oral history record capturing the stories of some of those who worked in Arklow Pottery.

The project was completed recently and all of these resources are now accessible via a new website where it will be available for future generations to engage with and learn about the heritage of one of the Potteries.

Allison Ryder, Project Coordinator said: “The project team hope that this just the first step in creating a useful and rounded resource for people to learn about and engage with Arklow Pottery.

"The Arklow Pottery story is vast, and we aim to add more to this website over the coming months and years. The community involvement has been key to the success of the project, and we are indebted to all of those who gave their time and knowledge so generously.”

The project was funded by a Heritage Council grant of €20,000, which was used to create the website, record the stories and catalogue and photograph the back stamps and patterns, as well as developing a new ‘Arklow Pottery Heritage Trail’, which links key locations related to the Arklow Pottery story.

To hear the many stories recorded by the project team, or to find out more information about Arklow’s pottery heritage, visit www.arklowpottery.ie