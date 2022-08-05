HIQA releases report into child protection and welfare services in west Wicklow

THE Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published the findings of an inspection of the Child and Family Agency (Tusla) in the Dublin South West, Kildare, West Wicklow service area, which assessed six standards.

Two were found to be compliant, three were substantially compliant and one was non-compliant.

HIQA conducted an inspection of the Dublin South West, Kildare, West Wicklow service area over three days in April 2022. This inspection assessed compliance with the national standards relating to the management of children who are at ongoing significant risk of harm and who are placed on Tusla’s Child Protection Notification System (CPNS).

Inspectors spoke to one child and to six parents about their experiences of child protection arrangements. Most feedback given was positive. Parents said that their social workers worked closely with them and their children and helped them. They said they had been given their social worker’s direct contact number and that they had been told what was happening. Parents valued knowing when their social worker was on leave and who to contact in their absence.

All parents spoken to said they were given the opportunity to speak at meetings, and felt that their views were heard and included within the agreed safety plan actions. All commented that they felt that the actions taken had helped to keep their children safe. One parent, however, felt they had not been given enough information about the legal processes that may follow if there was not enough improvement in the level of care they were able to provide to their children.

Regarding capacity and capability, inspectors overall inspectors found strong leadership, governance and performance management of child protection practices within the service area. The area benefited from having an experienced and stable senior management team who demonstrated a shared focus on driving continuous service improvement. The culture of the organisation promoted strong child-centred practice, with effective engagement of families and partner agencies. All children on the child protection plans (CPNS) had an allocated social worker. Case handover between teams was closely monitored by managers to prevent delays in case transfer, and ensure ongoing scrutiny of risks.

However, inspectors also identified areas for improvement where the service area’s governance and capacity had not been sufficiently resourced or effective in achieving a consistently high standard of child protection practice. Local procedures and practices for safeguarding and meeting the needs of children, identified at ongoing risk of significant harm due to their own behaviours, required development.

The service was judged substantially compliant in how it performs its functions in accordance with relevant legislation, regulations, national policies and standards to protect children and promote their welfare. Managers and staff recognised their accountabilities for protecting children and promoting their welfare, and had taken appropriate action to improve the service area’s compliance with relevant legislation, regulations, policies and standards.

However, interim national guidelines on child protection case conferencing and the child protection notification system (2018) were over-due review, and required updating by the Child and Family Agency. Child protection and welfare procedures and practices for safeguarding and meeting the needs of children identified at ongoing risk of significant harm due to their complex needs and behaviours, required further development.

The service was judged compliant in how it has a system in place to review and assess the effectiveness and safety of child protection and welfare service provision and delivery. The service area had clear and effective systems in place for the identification and management of risk that ensured timely alerts to senior managers about children at ongoing significant risk of harm.

Tusla were also assessed on how children receive a child protection and welfare service, which has effective leadership, governance, and management arrangements with clear lines of accountability, and were judged non-compliant. The service area had clear plans and well-defined governance arrangements and structures in place to support the delivery of its child protection services. However, systems and levels of support for children with high and complex needs at ongoing risk of significant harm were not sufficiently developed to address major risks to their safety and welfare.

There were ongoing challenges in the service area’s capacity to consistently deliver the required levels of support to all children on the CPNS. There were gaps in the availability, reviewing and updating of some children’s case records; with evidence of inconsistencies in the levels of support and oversight of children.

The service was found to be substantially compliant in putting in place child protection plans to protect and promote the welfare of children who are at risk of harm or neglect. Child protection conferences overall were timely and well-managed and provided an open and transparent framework for discussion about risks to children and of parental motivation and capacity to change.

The quality of child protection safety plans overall was of a satisfactory standard; and social workers and their managers had a good understanding of current risks. However, in some cases, safety plans had not been sufficiently reviewed and updated, and home visits and network support meetings had not taken place in line with the expected frequency set out within child protection safety plans. Judgment Substantially compliant.

They were also judged to be substantially compliant in that children’s protection plans and interventions are reviewed in line with requirements in Children First. Review child protection conferences (RCPCs) occurred at regular intervals in line with Children First guidance. Where delays existed, these were clearly documented and effectively recorded. RCPCs provided a clear structure for monitoring the safety and welfare of children listed on the CPNS, with additional support provided in response to escalating risk or changes in the circumstances of children and their families.

The service was ruled compliant for the provision of interagency and inter-professional cooperation supports and promotes the protection and welfare of children. The service area’s child protection service had strong multi-agency and multidisciplinary information-sharing and joint working arrangements at all stages of child protection processes. This helped ensure a shared response to meeting children’s needs and monitoring risks to their safety.