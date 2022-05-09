Hiker rescued from Wicklow Way by helicopter after experiencing severe pain

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 assisted Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue to respond to an incident on Sunday, May 8 near Enniskerry.

A hiker was rescued by helicopter from a section of the Wicklow Way near Enniskerry after experiencing severe pain.

The Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked by gardai to Curtlestown Forest/ Wicklow Way on Sunday, May 8 at 10.43 a.m. following a report of a male hiker experiencing severe pain.

The man, who had a pre-existing medical condition, was in a group that were out for a hike in the area when he became unwell.

Local Mountain Rescue team members immediately made their way in the direction of the group while a more accurate position was obtained using SARLOC technology to pinpoint the group's location.

Once a location of the casualty site had been confirmed, Mountain Rescue personnel made their way to the patient and started their assessment and treatment. A decision was made to call for the Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 116, to assist and transport the patient to definitive care as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, a National Ambulance Service crew were also on their way to the casualty site. Once Rescue 116 arrived on the scene, the patient was evacuated by winch and hi line.

The mountain rescue team stood down at 1.06 p.m. after 2 hours and 23 minutes.