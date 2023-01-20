Hiker (70) fractures leg on Sugar Loaf in Wicklow

A 70-year-old female walker was assisted by Wicklow’s Mountain Rescue Teams after she slipped and fractured her leg while out hiking on the Great Sugar Loaf near Bray.

At 1.19 p.m. on Wednesday, the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by the Gardai over reports of the injured walker. She was part of a group of nine who were out hiking and split into two groups of four and five on their return.

The party of five hiked up the summit of the Great Sugar Loaf and having descended the other side, a female in the group slipped on ice and sustained a mid-shaft fracture to her humerus.

A team doctor and other medical personnel were soon on the scene and assessed, treated and administered pain relief to the casualty. Once the patient was made comfortable, she was then stretchered down to a waiting National Ambulance and crew.

The operation was stood down at 3.42 p.m. and represented the fifth call-out of the year so far.