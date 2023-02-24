High-speed fibre broadband connections now available for additional 3,615 Wicklow premises

National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Blessington or Kilcoole to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

MORE than 3,600 premises near Blessington and Kilcoole can now access high-speed broadband connections.

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, are calling on 3,615 premises in the Blessington and Kilcoole deployment areas to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “In Wicklow, we have already seen an increase in the amount of homes, businesses and farms signing up to our high-speed broadband network. On the National Broadband Ireland website, people in the area can check their eligibility to connect to the network. A connection to our high-speed broadband creates endless opportunities for users.”

16,000 premises in County Wicklow are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Wicklow will receive €59m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wicklow and there are 3,483 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 962 connections made to the network so far.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 118,045 premises nationwide are available to order broadband on the NBI network so far.