High speed connectivity on the way for 3,300 premises in Wicklow

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland (NBI) has commenced construction to deliver high-speed broadband to 3,300 premises in the Redcross area of County Wicklow.

In Wicklow, there are approximately 16,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, County Wicklow will see an investment of €59 million in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

Having successfully completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, 3,310 Wicklow premises in Redcross deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre delivered.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wicklow and there are 3,480 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 890 connections already made to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on Wicklow people living near Blessington and Kilcoole to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Last October premises went live on the network in Blessington when 1,390 premises were able to order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland said: “Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works. We are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as our ability to move premises from the construction phase to the order phase ramps up. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in County Wicklow. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available.

“Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.”