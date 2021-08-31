Heritage projects could win county award

From right, Michael Collins, men’s health worker at Pavee Point and member of Traveller community, his wife Margaret Collins, their three-year-old son Davie Collins, family friend Sheila Reill, and Michael's grand-aunt Biddy Collins with a "shelter tent" and other items from a traditional Traveller camp at the launch of National Heritage Week 2021. Photo: Mark Stedman

Wicklow’s heritage projects could be in running for this year’s heritage awards.

The National Heritage Awards 2021, will recognise successful heritage projects showcased during this year’s National Heritage Week. Organised by the Heritage Council, this year’s seven award categories include an award which recognises the best heritage project in each county.

National Heritage Week is one of Ireland’s largest cultural events. Running from Saturday, August 14 to Sunday, August 22, this year’s event will focus on ‘opening the door to heritage’ and getting as many people as possible to enjoy heritage.

The county award category recognises those projects that promote awareness of, and engagement with heritage in the community. The winners in each county will have maximised the involvement of a community in the project development or execution and increased awareness of an aspect of heritage in a community. Project organisers might choose to create something unique, or to build on an existing heritage project, or heritage networks in a community.

Heritage Council Chief Executive Virginia Teehan, said: ‘The National Heritage Awards provides an opportunity to reflect on the dedication and enthusiasm of the National Heritage Week project organisers and to celebrate the success of their heritage projects.’

Other award categories include heritage hero, heritage newcomers, heritage sharing, heritage for all ages, water heritage and wild child, which will acknowledge a National Heritage Week project which successfully encourages children and families to drop the devices, jump off the couch and get outdoors to explore the heritage in their locality.

All participants who successfully upload a heritage project on the National Heritage Week website by Monday, August 30 will be considered for a National Heritage Award. Projects will be assessed by a judging panel on the basis of their local reach and community engagement, educational value and the level to which they involve different age groups.

Details of events taking place in the county for Heritage Week will be available online at heritageweek.ie. Organisers are being encouraged to hold virtual events this year. Any in-person events will have a limited capacity and will be required to follow all public health and social distancing guidelines.

The winners of this year’s heritage awards will be announced in October 2021. For more information about National Heritage Week, visit heritageweek.ie.