Hello How Are You event held in Newcastle

Front l-r: Noeleen Wills of Mental Health Ireland, Stacey Sheridan, Sylvia Scanlon of Kilcoole Wellness and Recovery Project, Cllr Rory O'Connor, Sgt Jennfer Carrick, Cllr Lourda Scott with reps of KWETB, National Learning Network, Cairdeas Clubhouse Bray, Alone, Arklow Samritans, Bray Area Partnership behind them

A recent event held in Newcastle shared information about mental health supports available in the community,

‘Hello Newcastle, How Are You?’ was organised by Sylvia Scanlon, who has also started the Kilcoole wellness and recovery project.

Hello How Are You? is a mental health campaign which aims to encourage individuals to ask others how they are feeling. This can provide the opportunity for a conversation that allows people to listen and encourage action by highlighting local supports and services.

There were ten tables at the event which was held at the Newcastle Community Centre.

The evening was an opportunity for people to find out about local mental health organizations and the services and supports on offer.

Representatives of Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board, Mental Health Ireland, the National Learning Network, Cairdeas Clubhouse Bray, Alone, East Coast Samaritans and Bray Area Partnership were at the event to share information about their organisations and the supports they offer.

Community gardai, and councillors from the Bray and Greystones Municipal Districts also attended the event.

Organisers thanked all those who came along or showed their support for the event.

More information about the Hello How Are You? mental health campaign is available at hellohowareyou.info.